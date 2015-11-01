FlipBuilder Enhances Reader Experience with Free Publisher for Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2015 --FlipBuilder, a renowned digital publishing platform has unveiled its Flip PDF Professional for Mac that allows Mac users to convert PDF files into brochures, catalogs, magazines and a whole lot more.



The specially free publisher for Mac is packed with several tools and templates, which ensure that users can create interactive content on practically all devices from iPhone and iPad to desktop and tablets. It's very simple to import a PDF into the page editing interface and add video, images, links, flash etc and offer readers a stunning experience.



There are several reasons why this software can become the number one choice for Mac users when it comes to enhancing reading experience. To begin with, it leads to a simple and elegant page flip effect while flexible settings mean users can customize everything from the background to the toolbar and the logo.



This software also creates a smooth reading experience on mobile platforms and it is SEO friendly. Thus, the magazines can be found on Google and Bing. The social features of the free publisher allow users to share it on different platforms. Flip PDF Professional for Mac also makes it easier to add multimedia including flash, audio and video.



It is very simple to work with Flip PDF Professional for Mac, which ensures fluid conversions that PDF files are converted into magazines in a batch in a matter of minutes. Users can publish the magazines anywhere, from web to Mac and also burn it on DVD,CD or flash drives. One can make the most out of FlipBuilder cloud publishing platform to publish an unlimited number of magazines.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative digital publishing platform that strives to offer the best solutions to convert PDF files into online flipbooks. Know more about its professional software, click here.