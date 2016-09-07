FlipBuilder Enters the App Market with Their Free Magazine Maker Flip PDF

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Due to the fast-paced lifestyle, much of the reading activity is nowadays on digital screens. This discourages people to indulge in reading books or magazines. However, now it is easy to do the same with the release of a powerful app - free magazine maker Flip PDF from FlipBuilder.



Reputed software company FlipBuilder has released its new app that also enables its users to create animated magazines without even writing a single code! Moreover, this helps in increasing the number of magazine readers without an iota of effort. The online magazines created by the app can run seamlessly on Android, iPad, and the iPhone.



Notable Features of Free Magazine Maker Flip PDF



Some of the noteworthy features of the free app are as follows:



- Enables to create and design flipping digital magazines

- Allows addition of business logo and multimedia components

- Is touch-friendly i.e. enhances the experience on mobile devices

- Supports multiple languages for a wider audience reach

- Offers detailed insight of reading behavior

- Allows easy sharing via popular social media platforms

- Offers uploading of magazines to a cloud server



Flip Builder has released the magazine maker in two popular versions, i.e. Windows and Mac. One can also save the magazine in a USB flash drive or a CD to read in leisure time on a computer or laptop.



About FlipBuilder

As a renowned software company, FlipBuilder facilitates users to convert dull print magazines, books, catalogs, flyers, brochures and presentations to interactive publications. It can help to convert PDF to flipbook with unique layout and engaging content.