FlipBuilder Establishes Flip PDF Plus Pro as a Free Publishing Software Tool

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2022 --This free publishing software is developed to assist users to produce stunning flipbooks. It enables users to create eBooks from PDF files and publish the books in different formats. Users can create online flipbooks with a realistic page-flipping effect with the help of this free publishing software. Customizable backgrounds, logos, videos, and photo galleries are all options for the flipbooks created by the user. Users also can share their flipbooks with their audience and track their success in real-time.



If users want to highlight the important information and drive traffic towards their website or e-commerce business, Flip PDF Plus Pro is a good choice. Users also can embed their brand logos or custom the domain of their books, which will bring an immersive experience to readers and promote their brands in a unique way.



Creating a digital flipbook from a PDF is a cinch with this free publishing software. It's true that Flip PDF Plus Pro allows users to apply their current sound records to each page of their book. Assembling an introduction for an assembly, a narrative book for youngsters can all benefit from the voice assistant feature.



Flip PDF Plus Pro also provides an upload online service. Users have the advantage of being able to upload their books online immediately after they are created without the use of an FTP or other transfer method. With this free publishing software, users are able to easily monitor their books and make it easy for others to view books on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.



"We have everything our users could possibly need to deliver compelling digital creations to their audiences. With the available features, publishers have no reason not to impress readers for a long time," says Ivan Leung, the FlipBuilder's CTO.



About FlipBuilder

Based in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder is a digital publishing technology platform and top provider of innovative and user-centric software for converting PDFs to high-quality interactive digital flipbooks. The team at FlipBuilder is dedicated to providing customers with the best, most efficient, and most cost-effective solutions to their digital publishing needs.