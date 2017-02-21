FlipBuilder - Flipbook Creator for iPad to Provide Best Mobile Experience

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --FlipBuilder, a global leader in digital publishing solutions, recently announced a groundbreaking addition to its digital publishing solutions in the flipbook creator for iPad. The new addition is designed to create stunning and captivating eBooks that are perfect for iPad users.



According to Alan Chen, the designer of FlipBuilder, the free flipbook creator is to ensure that users of digital content and readers are able to have access to digital content on the go using their iPad.



Flipbook creator for iPad enables digital content publishers to create stunning and captivating flipbooks in minutes, thanks to the feature that allows for the conversion of static PDFs into flipbooks that can be easily read on the iPad.



Other amazing features of the flipbook creator that make it unique include the feature that allows users to add multimedia content to the flipbook, helping to create a more captivating flipbook and better page flipping reading experience.



The flipbook creator for iPad is perfect for the creation of interactive flipbooks, using the HTML5 technology. The application does not require Flash, making it much easier to create professional digital content in minutes, without necessary being a professional or having sophisticated skills.



The creator is available for free and in addition to creating stunning flipbooks in minutes, FlipBuilder also ensures that readers can easily see the created content, thanks to the zoom function that is activated upon double clicking the page or using thumbnail for easy content navigation.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, reputed for the provision of state-of-the-art digital publishing solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder creates a platform that helps makers of digital content create stunning, interactive and captivating flipbooks from static PDFs, without having to break the bank to hire professionals or having sophisticated IT knowledge.



