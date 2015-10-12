FlipBuilder Gives Joomla Users a Way to Turn PDFs Into Professional & Interactive Magazines

North Point, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --Many organizations use Joomla for high quality websites, but keeping that quality can be a challenge when it comes to uploading PDF documents for worldwide viewing. Well, FlipBuilder has created a way for Joomla users to make a Joomla magazine with more professional looking interactive features.



FlipBuilders' Flip PDF Professional allows users to add rich content with the help of its powerful page editor. Joomla users can easily add videos, flash imagery, and animation to make their website magazines more appealing to their audiences. Flip PDF Professional makes FlipBuilder magazines device compatible for computers, laptops, tablets and smart phones. They are also compatible with iPhones, iPads, and Androids.



"Because of its compatibility with many devices, Joomla is the second most used content management tool used by companies. That's why it was important for us to create this magazine creator extension," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "Flip PDF Professional helps you create a more professional looking website magazine that's fun to flip through. It also provides an easier reading experience for your audience. With the Joomla extension, you are guaranteed to have a more creative and interactive publication that your company's followers are going to love."



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform providing the best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbooks. FlipBuilder's flipbook software series is ideal for publishing eBooks, online magazine distribution, newspapers, business brochures, corporate reports, flyers, annual reports, newsletters, educational and interactive books, product catalogs, or any other type of multi-pages document.



Also, all functions work well in Mac computer. For more, refer to the flipping book for Mac page.