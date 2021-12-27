FlipBuilder Helps Create Interactive Catalog to Engage the Customers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2021 --Making an attractive product or service e-catalog is critical in making the company is known to others and driving sales. Fashion shops, cruise lines, and even e-commerce platforms giants create and release digital catalogs to market their products. Creating and maintaining fully-fledged and compelling e-catalogs, on the other hand, is a complex task and requires creativity and technical skills. But not anymore. Flip PDF Plus Pro has emerged as an excellent alternative to traditional ways to create digital catalogs. Without a doubt, Flip PDF Plus Pro is one of the fastest software, full of powerful features that can be used to create interactive catalog from static PDF files in a snap.



"Flip PDF Plus Pro makes it simple to create impressive and interactive catalogs and allows you to add YouTube or Vimeo videos, an audio file, animations, background audio, and more to make it media-rich. With Flip PDF Plus Pro at your service, you'll feel as if you have the expertise of a skilled catalog designer on your side, "says Lynn Tang, the customer service head at FlipBuilder.



Most businesses create catalogs as essential PDF files that customers can download, or worse, text documents. While there is nothing problematic with the structure, it has become relatively routine, and it does nothing to make the brand shine out. This is no longer the case with Flip PDF Plus Pro, which allows businesses of all sizes to turn static PDF catalogs into interactive, media-rich eBooks quickly. Furthermore, companies can quickly see, modify, and distribute them on social media and mobile platforms.



Flip PDF Plus Pro is a mobile-friendly catalog publishing solution that assists businesses and individuals in presenting their digital catalogs across all platforms. Because HTML5 output technology is supported, the e-catalogs were developed to provide a pleasant reading experience on PCs, iPhones, tablets, and mobile phones. In addition, users can add animations to their digital libraries for entire interaction by using the animation editor. All of this is done in real-time and without generating a single line of code to create interactive catalog that will amaze the viewers.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a professional interactive flipbook maker that converts static PDF files into HTML5 flipbooks at blazing speed. The software has an uncomplicated interface, and a variety of useful functions to help users of all skills and backgrounds create and share different types of publications with ease.