FlipBuilder Helps Make an eBook Interactive with Pop-Up Product Images

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2022 --FlipBuilder has unveiled its new software named Flip PDF Plus Pro with comprehensive tools to make an eBook interactive and engaging. The eBooks created on this software offers amazing content for all readers as they include multimedia elements, creative layouts, and other interactive features, including image galleries, videos, animations, music, eCommerce, and much more. Businesses can use the tool to deliver target content that is optimized for all devices and browsers. And viewing them is seamless, without the need to download any other software.



With Flip PDF Plus Pro, creators can merge their PDF files into one page-turning eBook directly. It comes with beautifully designed scenes, themes, and templates that are easy to manipulate to suit brand needs and make the eBooks interactive and appealing to audiences. Enterprises looking to promote their brands and products can add pop-up images on eBook pages about products to give readers more information that will persuade them to purchase the goods.



"At Flip PDF Plus Pro, we've rounded up the best and most innovative features to make an eBook interactive," said Ivan Leung, CTO of FlipBuilder. "Each publication you design using our platform is going to stand out because our tools are carefully selected, tested, and proven to be responsive. By studying our clients' market demands, we've managed to come up with a tool to help them excel in their marketing ventures."



Flip PDF Plus Pro has everything needed to make an eBook interactive. Its toolset is built to enhance engagement in every project designed. For instance, creators can apply different animation effects to their publications to animate elements, making them dynamic and engaging. Engagement is a vital component of the marketing strategy, which can help drive conversions. And since users can link their eBooks with Google Analytics, it will be easy to track audience behavior and use the information to improve marketing effectiveness.



Flip PDF Plus Pro doesn't just help make an eBook interactive; it also allows marketers to publish projects as WordPress plug-ins. Once they install plug-ins on their WordPress, it will be easy to post eBooks on their sites for advanced accessibility to readers.



For more news, visit FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder simplifies digital publishing by helping creators create and distribute their digital publications. It provides the right software for different types of projects, allowing enterprises, marketers, and publishers to use them to target their audiences.