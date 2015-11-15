FlipBuilder Helps to Successfully Launch a Digital Magazine Easily

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2015 --Gone are the days of having to rely on a publisher to print, display, and market your magazine. Now, launching an online magazine is the way to go. This is being made even easier thanks to FlipBuilder.



An all-in-one software, Flip PDF gives users powerful tools to design, publish and promote their digital magazines from the comfort of their home or office. Using Flip PDF, magazines can be creatively produced and marketed online, allowing users to efficiently get information out to the readers, in a more cost effective way.



What if users have never published their own magazine? FlipBuilder has the answer. With their step-by-step how to tutorial, FlipBuilder walks new users through the process of creating and launching a rich media digital magazine.



This how-to contains information on everything from choosing the format that works best for the product, service, or topic, to adding interactive elements - including photo galleries, videos and shopping experiences, guaranteeing that users will have the support and guidance that they need most.



Support doesn't stop with creating the magazine. FlipBuilder goes above and beyond for their customers, including information in their step-by-step tutorial about determining your marketing strategies, helpful tips for using social media to maximize the readership, and how to embed a new magazine into an existing website or blog.



For users that need a creative, interactive way to communicate with readers, but do not need a full magazine, FlipBuilder has it covered, as well. Included in Flip PDF are options for creating and launching digital brochures, catalogues, e-Books, and photo books.



For more information about FlipBuilder, click here.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a unique, professional digital publishing platform, geared toward providing users the best answer to convert static PDF files into their own web-ready flipbooks. With a focus on simplicity and ease of use, FlipBuilder far surpasses the traditional print publications of the past.