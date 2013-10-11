FlipBuilder Introduced Flip PDF Software to eBook Publishers

Guang Dong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2013 --FlipBuilder, a well known app developer offering applications and softwares for converting document to flip books introduced the software Flip PDF. The software comes with a range of features and helps the users create attractive flip books in a matter of seconds. When contacted, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely happy about this software. FlipBuilder is dedicated to provide our customers with high quality, user-friendly and professional page flip software.” He further added, “This flip book software is helpful for people to publish eBooks, distribute online magazines and newspapers.”



Other than helping users convert PDF files to page flip books, the software also provides assistant in adding text and audio to flip books. The software also allows users to show their uploaded flip books in a virtual bookcase. One can easily embed various resources into Flip PDF using various templates, themes, scenes, backgrounds and plug-in. Users can create unique and stunning PDF flip books quickly and easily. Once the page-flipping masterpiece in Flip PDF is created, users can publish it to the web, or can send via email, and also share the same on Mobile, Mac or CD-ROM.



The flip book software helps to publish eBooks, online magazines, newspapers, commercial reports, event leaflets or flyers, interactive books, product catalogues, business brochures, annual reports, educational books, sales slicks and many other multi-page documents. Flip PDF software can imports the hyperlinks, bookmarks and text from original PDF files. User can create a stunning booklets and magazines by customizing the page-flipping eBook colors. The tool also offers the function of setting a background image for branding. Users can customize the toolbar to provide a range of options to the viewers of flip books including print, download or share. The Flip books created using software comes with Google Analytics Embedding so that users can track the related traffic details. Flip PDF also put together BookCase tool to help users build digital library to store and manage eBooks.



About Flip Builder

Flipbuilder is a popular company based in Hong Kong. The company offers various tools and applications to convert documents into flipbooks. Go to visit Blog of FlipBuilder to get more news of Flip PDF software!