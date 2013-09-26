FlipBuilder Introduces Flip PDF Software to Easy Create Html5 Flip Books

HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2013 --FlipBuilder, a renowned name when it comes to making software products, today announced the launch of their new software product Flip PDF. The product offers instant help to batch convert regular PDF files into spectacular booklets along with offering a range of page flip animations and related sound effects. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are very excited to introduce our new product to help users create excellent html5 flash page flip book with Flip PDF.” He further added, “We aim to offer best products for software with simplest designs.”



According to the sources, the use of Flash is on a decline in the modern times and the entire web technology is making a shift towards HTML 5. The flip publication market is also following the trend and the use of HTML 5 technology is set to rise in the segment in the times to come. Flip PDF lets people create exceptional HTML 5 page flip books with ease. The page-flipping masterpiece created using Flip PDF can also be published on web or shared via email. The file can also be shared on Mac, CD ROM and mobile among others. Users can upgrade the registered Flip PDF into the newest version free of cost.



Sources also confirmed that the books could be easily managed and accessed by people for viewing online in any browser and in their iPhone, iPad and Android devices among others. Flip programs offer a wide range of themes, pre designed templates, animated scenes and backgrounds to decorate the book. One can also add plug-in to books including image slider, YouTube video banner and news rotator among others.



The flip builder provides a big book software series that helps in publishing eBooks, distributing annual reports, educational books, newsletters, sales sticks, product catalogs, online magazines, newspapers and business brochures to name of a few.



About FlipBuilder (http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/)

Flipbuilder is a popular company based in Hong Kong. The company offers various tools and applications to convert documents into flipbooks.