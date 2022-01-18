FlipBuilder Introduces Its Brand New Free Magazine Publish Tool to Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2022 --FlipBuilder's free magazine publish tool is famous for its powerful features. Users can easily insert dynamic multimedia and add animations or trigger events to their flipbooks. This software named Flip PDF Plus Pro contains all the features of Flip PDF Plus and it is the newest software of FlipBuilder.



This free magazine publish tool can be used to make all kinds of magazines including fashion and beauty flipping books, travel magazines, art collection brochures, and so on. Flip PDF Plus Pro is a good choice for everyone who comes from all kinds of work but needs to create a digital magazine or flipping book. The free version of this software already covers the need of most users. However, the paid users can enjoy more features such as adding links, images, text, YouTube videos, and audio. Users can make an unparalleled magazine imaginatively with the help of Flip PDF Plus Pro.



Flip PDF Plus Pro provides a number of pre-designed templates, themes, and animated scenes to satisfy the different needs of users. With these templates, it is no longer a hard task to custom a special flipping book or magazine. Users can change the background color effortlessly, add a brand logo, and change the settings to suit their styles.



"We define this software as the best program to unlock users' imagination and bring their mind to life. We are proud to see that our users have created books they are satisfied with by using Flip PDF Plus Pro. What we had done in the past and what we will continue to do in the future is to help more users make their own book," says Lynn Tang, the customer service head at FlipBuilder.



The free magazine publish tool also supports users to publish their books in diverse formats they need. Users can publish their books in HTML format, WordPress Plug-in, or upload them to FlipBuilder Server for online reading. They can also choose to publish the magazines in EXE, APP, or APK format for offline reading. Meanwhile, sharing the publications is a breeze too. Users are able to share their eBooks by simply clicking the share button on social media platforms.



