FlipBuilder Is Gearing Up a Brochure Maker for Australian Online Businesses

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2020 --As the world-leading digital publishing platform, FlipBuilder releases a brochure maker called Flip PDF Pro in Australia, Flip PDF Pro will make it easier for Australian business owners to spread more information about their businesses on the web by creating and sharing high-quality and attractive digital brochures.



With Flip PDF Pro, users get to enjoy many outstanding features that make this brochure maker a standout. With an array of dynamic and interactive elements, as well as media files such as text, images, audio, videos, links, hotspots, and photo slideshows, users can transform static PDF files into intriguing and media-rich e-brochure content in no time.



Users don't need any special coding skill as they can create brochures by simply dragging and dropping elements, customizing themes, backgrounds, colors, size, and even adding background music of choice for their brochures. Once finished, the digital brochures can be published and shared right away to the world through social media, email, or being embedded to their websites using the embed code. The mobile responsive nature of the brochure maker makes it possible for people to view it whether on web browsers, phones, or tablets.



"We have created a unique brochure maker that lets business owners enjoy the benefit of eccentric features they can only find in the most advanced software but in a more affordable option. Businesses in Australia can expand on their marketing strategy with our brochure maker that tells their story like no other can", says Alice Lee, Marketing Head of FlipBuilder.



Flip PDF Pro not only improves on the brochure software available in the market today, but offers even more. It offers a dynamic brochure design unlike the static kinds with conventional software. Businesses in Australia would be glad to use an advanced digital marketing solution that lets them create interactive and mind-blowing brochures that are capable of winning potential customers and turning them to leads. A good brochure should capture the attention of readers and engage them from beginning to the end, and that's what this brochure maker provides.



Find out more about FlipBuilder at https://www.flipbuilder.com



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is the specialist in providing PDF to e-brochure solutions. Every product is created based on the concept of delivering a mix of simplicity and functionality for digital marketing that surpasses the competition. With FlipBuilder, anyone can convert PDF and insert media to create astonishing online brochures within minutes.