FlipBuilder Is Top-Notch Free Catalog Maker Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2022 --Catalogs make a great marketing tool. If used correctly, they can convince viewers to buy the items that are displayed. Free catalog maker software makes creating beautiful and captivating catalogs a breeze. No longer is there a need to depend on expensive designers and printers to produce professional catalogs. Online catalogs are more in line with today's trend of shopping online. Plus, they save paper, printing, and distribution costs. FlipBuilder is one of the best free catalog maker software on the market at this time.



Building a stronger brand is one aim of publishing a catalog. Putting a business and its products constantly in the view of potential customers helps keep them at the forefront of people's minds. That way, when people need something, they think of that brand first. FlipBuilder's free catalog maker software offers dynamic branding options, including the ability to add logos and website icons to the catalog's toolbar and pages, as well as brand videos for when the catalog is loading.



A good catalog must also hold the attention of viewers. If pictures of products can be enticing, imagine if readers could get a more immersive experience! With this free catalog maker software, users can add video, audio, animation, photo gallery, and hyperlinks to their catalogs. Product descriptions will come to life and viewers will be able to imagine the product in use, making them more eager to purchase. Buying will be simpler too – a hyperlink to the purchase page is more effective than asking the customer to go to a website to buy what they need.



Social media has become a business hub. It's a great place to advertise, build a following, and increase engagement with prospective customers. FlipBuilder's free catalog maker software makes it easy to share the catalogs on Facebook, Twitter, Digg, Google Plus, and other platforms. Enabling the share option on the catalog's toolbar allows social media users to quickly share it with their followers. Knowledge is power. This free catalog maker software features Google Analytics so users can track the performance of their catalogs and make necessary adjustments.



"Our free catalog maker software goes straight to the heart of effective marketing with its advanced features," says Fermi Huang, Chief Engineer of FlipBuilder.



