FlipBuilder Issues a Flipbook Maker in Australia to Convert PDF Files

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2020 --FlipBuilder issues a flipbook maker that has been designed to maximize efficiency. The product brings about a higher sense of innovation in the Australian digital publishing field by enabling easy conversions of PDF files to digital publications. It is equipped to convert static PDF catalogs, brochures, magazines into dynamic online flipbooks. Users can upload and convert their PDF files to flipbooks, design and customize the flipbooks and then publish the media-rich flipbooks that can be viewed and shared online.



The flipbook maker is a mobile-friendly software as well, which introduces cutting-edge technology to make online flipbooks realistic and responsive. It offers complete access to the unique HTML5 publishing technology while helping users output various formats of the flipbooks, including EXE, HTML, plug-in, and more. It offers an extraordinary value to readers while enabling them to work on devices of tablets, desktops, smartphones, and others.



Apart from supporting multimedia inserted to the flipbooks, such as video, audio, images, links, text, photo sliders, and more, the flipbook maker in Australia also offers an interactive outlook where individuals can hear sound effects while clicking. This will help in garnering an added sense of engagement and richness to the content which has never been seen before. The higher engagement rate flipbooks gain online, the more business conversions happen. The software has been essentially designed, keeping in mind the needs of users to generate highly interactive flipbooks online.



"Now users can customize their flipbooks as per their preference by personalizing backgrounds, colors, themes, background music to present an amazing visual effect. Through easy sharing via social media, email, and message apps, we have aimed at introducing an easy-to-use digital publishing tool for all. There is simply no need of professional coding skills, instead, the flipbook maker can be used by anyone and everyone", says Alice Lee, Marketing Manager at FlipBuilder.



With zero need for performing any coding or design skill, the flipbook maker offers users the flexibility to create digital publications from bulky PDF files with a simple drop-and-drag software interface. The flipbook maker is here to revolutionize the PDF conversion needs.



For more information, please feel free to browse https://www.flipbuilder.com/



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a unique digital publishing platform aimed at performing document conversions through advanced software solutions. Aimed at making online publications ever so simple, FlipBuilder intends to offer customization and user-friendly online publishing software in Australia.