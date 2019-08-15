FlipBuilder Launched a Brochure Maker for Creating Custom Brochures

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2019 --FlipBuilder recently launched a brochure maker that helps users optimize their e-brochures for global audience engagement. By combining their distinctive competencies to deliver cutting edge software products, FlipBuilder continues to offer top-of-the-line solutions to users while remaining at the forefront of the latest industry trends.



FlipBuilder is a reigning presence in the software development industry. The company has been working with clients to deliver software technology designed to optimize strategies that help them succeed in the digital market. In addition to their marketing skills, enterprises and marketers still require in-depth knowledge of digital processes and markets in order to achieve real e-commerce value. Their launch of the latest version of the brochure maker is going to enhance the competencies of users in their efforts to promote their brands online.



"Our goal at FlipBuilder is to remain on top of the latest technologies so we can continue to give our clients the best solutions that will help them optimize their digital strategies and earn more conversions and sales," said Alan Chen, Designer of FlipBuilder. "We leverage our extensive experience and technical know-how to develop software technologies that will steer the creation of a page-flipping digital brochure to the next level."



"Our clients strive to live up to the level of expectation of their target audiences online," continued Mr. Chen. "We follow up on their progress every time, which helps us define newer functionalities that will help to enhance their efforts. We are thrilled to come up with an upgraded brochure maker that will add more value to their existing business strategies and help them expand their online visibility even more."



With the new brochure maker, users have access to customized settings that will help them design e-brochures that offer unrivaled reading experiences to audiences from their electronic devices. It is going to bridge the market gap between users and their target audiences with enhanced benefits of quality, productivity, efficiency, and the ability to reach more people online. FlipBuilder serves the growing need for digital marketing techniques. They help users solve some of the complex problems of online advertising.



About FlipBuilder

