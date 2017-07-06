FlipBuilder Launched Flip PDF Professional to Make a Joomla Magazine Extension

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2017 --FlipBuilder is proud to announce the launch of Flip PDF Professional. It allows people to convert their static PDF files into online magazines with tons of amazing effects. This software is a great business helper that enables companies to save thousands of dollars on their marketing campaigns.



PDF to magazine conversion has never been so easy for people without any technical background. Thanks to Flip PDF Professional, with a few clicks the ready magazine can be saved as Joomla magazine extension. This way, businesses can greatly increase the awareness of their online presence and the products or services they offer.



The main benefits of Flip PDF Professional include:



-Ability to easily make a page turning magazine



-Ability to add customized bookmark to the magazine



-The ready content can be smoothly read on any mobile device for perfect reading experience



-Animation effect can be added to the magazine to keep the audience engaged



-The interface navigation language can be switched



-The ready magazine can be shared on all popular social media websites



-There are easily customizable templates, backgrounds, and themes for unique interface creation



-Ecommerce elements can be inserted in the magazine to provide the visitors with the opportunity of direct shopping



-Lifetime payment gives users the opportunity for lifetime usage



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder, shares: "With Flip PDF Professional, users can transform their PDF files into flipping page interactive magazines and save them as Joomla magazine extension. This way, they can easily embed them into their Joomla website."



For more information, please visit FlipBuilder homepage.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder's goal is not only to help people create professional digital publications, but also to distribute them to the wide public. The company offers high level reading experience and amazing effects added to the content that can bring businesses to the next level.