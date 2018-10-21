FlipBuilder Launches a 3D eBook Creator for PDF to 3D eBook Conversion

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2018 --FlipBuilder is one of the leading platforms in the eBook industry. Since its incorporation, it has revolutionized media-rich eBook creation with its next generation features. Recently it has come with a promising 3D eBook creator that converts PDFs into media-rich 3D eBooks.



This 3D eBook creator allows businesses and individuals to create a 3D eBook like a pro. With this new feature, users can easily convert their PDFs into 3D eBooks, and let their customers feel what actually they are going to offer. The Flip PDF Pro 3D eBook creator is certainly the software that will revolutionize the way businesses interact with customers.



By converting a wide range of business-centric PDF files into media-rich 3D eBooks, businesses and individuals can provide an enhanced user experience, and effectively serve their audience as per their expectations. FlipBuilder has been supporting its customers with video tutorials, software manuals, and general questions so that they can use all of its software effectively and effortlessly. Apart from it, users can refer its knowledge base and contact customer service to get personal assistance.



"Flip PDF Pro 3D eBook creator is an excellent result of our collective effort as team at FlipBuilder, and with this we have taken another significant step towards our ultimate goal of empowering small and medium sized businesses with cutting-edge technologies that convert simple PDF files into media-rich eBooks," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder.



"With our 3D eBook creator, users can easily create a 3D eBook by importing one or more than one PDF files. The 3D eBook can be customized as per users' choice, can be read on any device, and can be shared on social media including Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus and the more" he added.



Backed by a bunch of outstanding professionals, FlipBuilder takes eBook development to new heights by providing a simple yet powerful 3D eBook creator that lets anyone create a media-rich interactive eBook without any hassle. Individuals and business professionals who are looking to provide never-seen-before user experience to their customers can try this 3D eBook creator for free.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder, one of the renowned professional digital publishing platforms, provides the best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful eBooks. It has amassed immense popularity among customers by offering a line of latest technology powered digital publishing tools. For additional information, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.