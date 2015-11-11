FlipBuilder Launches a Better Way to Create an Interactive Magazine with Mobile Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2015 --International company, FlipBuilder, has launched the new version of Flip PDF v4.3.14 to help users create an interactive magazine. The new version comes fully equipped with mobile features to allow for smartphone and tablet users to full enjoy the magazines.



According to a recent Morgan Stanley Research study, mobile users surpassed desktop users in 2014. In fact, mobile users now total nearly 200 million more than desktop users. This is one of the reasons that digital publication has experienced such a surge in popularity. "The use of digital publication to create an interactive magazine provides a whole new world publishers." stated Alice Lee, marketing of FlipBuilder.



Due to the increasing number of mobile users and the growing popularity of digital publication, FlipBuider developed the new v4.3.14 version of Flip PDF with mobile users in mind. The new version has the following updates:



- Multilingual mobile view

- Images automatically formatted for mobile view

- Zoom function now available when audio is playing

- "Show Information" button now optimized

- Text position and speed are improved



Rich, interactive media sounds like a winning choice for any publication, but creating interactive magazines can be cumbersome and time consuming. From hard to understand programing to complicated layouts, users wanting to create an interactive magazine may think they need an IT expert on staff just to put out a subpar product. However, FlipBuilder is changing all of that. "With the Flip PDF's 3 step process, customers can now create an exceptional interactive magazine geared towards mobile users easier and faster than ever before." stated Lee.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative digital publishing company out of Hong Kong. The international publisher provides state-of-the-art electronic publish