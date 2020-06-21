FlipBuilder Launches a Catalog Maker for Online Business in Australia

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2020 --FlipBuilder has just launched a catalog maker to help Australian entrepreneurs sell their products and services online. Flip PDF Pro is a feature-filled catalog maker developed by FlipBuilder to specifically boost marketing for online business in Australia. Business owners can create fascinating digital product catalogs that'll help them reach more customers quickly at any time. Flip PDF Pro is designed with free templates for crafting stunning professional catalogs with well-displayed details customers need to make a purchasing decision.



E-commerce entrepreneurs often strive to ensure they present their products in a way that captures their customers' attention. With Flip PDF Pro, entrepreneurs in Australia can include quality product images to their e-catalogs to influence the decision of the buyers. When customers view the beautifully displayed product details and information in the catalogs, they'll perceive the products to be of high quality and decide to buy. Flip PDF Pro helps them design professional e-catalogs with animated and life-like page-flipping effects. Users can customize them to align with their brand identity as well.



"Our catalog maker has an assistant feature that allows users to record audio for all the pages by integrating synchronized text," said Alice Lee, Marketing Manager of FlipBuilder. Using this feature, businesses can demonstrate how their products function and their benefits to enable customers to understand them better before deciding to buy. This will also create confidence in buyers and establish their trust in the brand."



What Australian users get from using Flip PDF Pro is that they can sell their products directly from the digital catalogs by adding a shopping cart for every product they display and a PayPal payment option. This makes it easy for people to purchase whatever they need from the e-commerce store. Since the catalogs are designed in HTML5 format, they can be accessed seamlessly on any screen size, including smartphones and tablets, making it easy for customers to transact from any place at any time. The catalogs can also be embedded onto websites to generate more leads, conversions, and sales.



Digital catalogs created at Flip PDF Pro are quite versatile and flexible. Digital enterprises can easily adjust, update, and make changes to products, designs, and features even after publishing the catalogs. In this way, the audience will instantly get information about new products in the market and other relevant details relevant to the products displayed. Searching for and selecting products from the e-catalogs is made easy by Flip PDF Pro.



For more information about the catalog maker, please visit https://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is renowned for developing outstanding software for online marketing purposes. The company's goal is to design tools that will improve its clients' strategies and ensure better business outcomes in the digital realm.