FlipBuilder Launches a Flipbook Maker for Valentine's Day 2020

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2020 --FlipBuilder has earned a worldwide reputation for its responsive digital publishing software products. Today, the company launched a flipbook maker for creating love flipbooks for the upcoming Valentine's Day 2020. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals, enterprises, and marketers to promote their Valentine's Day goodies and offers to a broad range of audiences both online and offline. FlipBuilder is offering them a platform with all the tools they need to grab the attention of Valentine shoppers. With the best design templates, themes, interactive elements, and functionalities, users are bound to create amazing flipbooks that will impress their audiences.



Valentine's Day is a day that everyone wants to express their love and appreciation to their loved ones. This, they accomplish by surprising them with gifts and tokens of appreciation. Flip PDF offers users a chance to create photo albums and books, and romantic memory books that will touch the hearts of those they love. Such priceless gifts will serve as souvenirs that will be appreciated by their loved ones. This is the most excellent way to preserve and share memories while making the day unforgettable for everyone.



"At FlipBuilder, we care about the needs and welfare of our clients," said Fermi Huang, Chief Engineer of FlipBuilder. "That is why we designed powerful software that will help them grow their sales during the Valentine season. Our tools will help them communicate their brands and products to massive audiences online. We have given them tools for improving their approaches, and we expect them to successfully implement them and grow their customer base."



The flipbook maker enables users to customize their publications with unique styles, colors, background images, videos, music, great content, and many other elements that will make them stunningly special. These powerful features can help them customize their creations to fit their target markets. For example, they can design stylish Valentine's Day publications for different audiences according to their age, tastes, and preferences, among other factors.



The Valentine's Day flipbook maker for 2020 is intuitive software that has been upgraded by FlipBuilder to help users design publications such as flash catalogs, e-cards, digital autographs, and more for the special day. This will help them display their products vividly to audiences and add functionalities such as links, hotspots, call to action buttons, and e-commerce functions to compel their readers to take action. They can also offer discounts, exclusive offers, and other Valentine's goodies to attract more readership.



For more information, please visit https://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a world-leading developer of digital publishing software. The company has, for years, focused on investing in research in order to develop powerful software products for a wide range of local and international clients. The company offers customized solutions that benefit many industries.