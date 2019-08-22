FlipBuilder Launches a Free Flipbook Maker for Users Worldwide

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2019 --FlipBuilder, a company that has continually provided solutions to create interactive flipbooks, has launched its recently developed free flipbook maker, Flip PDF Professional, for users worldwide. It says the flipbook maker will enable users to convert static PDF files into flipbooks in a simple and quick way.



Flip PDF Professional is a free flipbook maker developed by FlipBuilder. It is the most recent of all the software for flipping PDF files that the company has developed and released to users globally. Thousands of users around the world have downloaded and installed Flip PDF Professional even though it has just been newly launched. It is reported that users' feedback on the use of the software has been overwhelming.



FlipBuilder continues to show its worth as an industry expert with the release of its free flipbook maker. The newly released Flip PDF Professional will allow e-publishers to make interactive flipbooks from static PDF files. "We understand the need for our users to create convincing flipbooks. Researches show that readers are more interested in reading flipbooks than ordinary PDF files," said Sam Huang, Senior software development engineer of FlipBuilder.



The free flipbook maker, Flip PDF Professional, has several built-in tools that make flipbook creation easy and quick. Users have access to unlimited pre-designed templates and backgrounds they can choose from that will fit their custom styles. The flipbooks created are optimized for mobiles so that readers can be engaged properly irrespective of whether they are using a PC or a mobile device like an iPad. Also, users can upload and share the created flipbooks online and embed them into their websites if needed.



Users can find tutorials on how to use the free flipbook maker on FlipBuilder website. The tutorials cover how to install Flip PDF Professional and how to use the different tools that come with it. Visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/ to learn more.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is committed to making low-cost flipbook makers for creating and distributing interactive flipbooks. The company focuses on simplicity in use and power in function from design and development to delivery.