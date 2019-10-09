FlipBuilder Launches a Free Flipbook Maker That Supports Publishing Online

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2019 --FlipBuilder recently launched Flip PDF Professional, a free flipbook maker. Available free of charge, the new application allows general users to access a host of advanced features that will enable them to turn any PDF file into a stunning flipbook. That is, PDF documents can be used to produce amazing and interactive flipbooks capable of really engaging audiences.



"With Flip PDF Professional, anyone can create state of the art flipbooks," stated Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "It is also amazingly easy to use, so even beginners can create wonderful flipbooks. By releasing this software, we hope that even more people will be able to use interactive flipbooks to express their ideas and deliver their messages to their audiences."



Even though it has a wealth of powerful features, Flip PDF Professional's simple and intuitive interface and ease of use means that no specialized knowledge is required to use it effectively. Even those who have no coding or design background can easily access its most advanced functionalities using the drag and drop feature. Hundreds of pre-designed templates and themes encourage novices to let their imagination run wild and express themselves using all the tools at their disposal.



With more people reading flipbooks on mobile devices, it is important to ensure that the created flipbooks are mobile friendly. Flip PDF Professional includes a unique HTML publishing technology that allows users to easily create flipbooks that can be accessed on smartphones and tablets with all their features intact. Furthermore, all flipbooks are fully compatible with Mac and PC devices.



Instead of offering prosaic content, users can now create engaging flipbooks incorporating rich media such as videos, audio, photos and flash to deliver a truly eye-catching reading experience. Animation can be used to enliven potentially boring topics and really bring ideas to life. Flipbooks can be added to the WordPress website using the built-in plugin. Customizable meta-tags mean that the flipbooks can also be easily found by search engines, ensuring that companies are able to reach the widest possible audience.



About FlipBuilder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder offers an array of flipbook making software that allows both novices and professionals to create amazing and engaging flipbooks. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/