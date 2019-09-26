FlipBuilder Launches a Magazine Maker for Creating Travel Magazines

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --FlipBuilder, a technology leader in digital publishing software, today launched its professional magazine maker for creating travel magazines. The software provides businesses and marketing professionals with the power to create, publish, and share their travel magazines with vast audiences online. It also allows users to share their travel information in a vivid and engaging way using photos, music, videos, and much more.



As a technology-first company, FlipBuilder's advanced ability to develop customized solutions allows it to create products that are optimized for mobile use. FlipBuilder's portfolio of innovative and reliable software is available online and accessible to a broad range of clients online. The magazine maker comes with an intuitive interface with built-in templates and themes as well as other rich features that help to create irresistible travel magazines. Users can inform their audiences about incredible travel destinations and convince them to travel or take vacations. Their projects can also be updated frequently in real-time.



"At FlipBuilder, we are proud to be part of our clients' success," said Alan Chen, Designer of FlipBuilder. "We work with them to make sure they achieve their set goals and use their feedback to improve our services. We aim to keep advancing our technology to give our clients the most advanced products that will make them stand out from the crowd. We also want our users to remain abreast with the ever-changing market trends."



FlipBuilder has the vision to simplify its clients' processes by providing cutting edge software that will make their work easier. The company understands that self-improvement is the key to success. Therefore, they allow users full access to their features so they can utilize their creativity to design stunning travel magazines. In this way, users will learn to design unique publications and customize them according to their marketing needs. FlipBuilder also offers tutorials and technical support to ensure that their clients have upscale experiences when creating their projects.



The magazine maker is just one of the many cutting edge software developed by FlipBuilder. The company explores and employs advanced technology to reach its goal of creating significant change in the digital marketing industry. Established to make emerging technologies known, FlipBuilder ensures that it keeps pace with the ever-changing market trends.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder offers innovative and agile digital publishing technology that is designed for various industries. The company provides different software products for creating digital publications. FlipBuilder works with clients to ensure they have a comfortable experience using their products. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.