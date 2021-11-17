FlipBuilder Launches a New Flipbook Software Tool with Plenty of Resources

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2021 --FlipBuilder released a new flipbook software tool in the market. Flip PDF Plus Corp is a platform that will help users create captivating travel magazines, history eBooks, business presentations, shopping catalogs, company brochures, and newsletters, to name just a few. This tool integrates many pre-made templates and scenes to deliver irresistible digital publications in many distinct, professional styles. Corporate organizations should be prepared to enhance their productivity with this undoubtedly innovative software.



Besides having the coolest templates and scenes, this new flipbook software from FlipBuilder will let users include plugins to book banners, news rotators, music players, image sliders, YouTube video banners, and more with just a simple click. All these online resources, including themes, plugins, and backgrounds, can be downloaded directly. After embellishing their publications, users will publish them directly to their FTP servers, send them to their readers through email, or publish them to WordPress. The flipbook distribution options at Flip PDF Plus Corp are endless.



"We are happy to introduce our new flipbook software, Flip PDF Plus Corp to our clients," says Femi Huang, the chief engineer at FlipBuilder. "This tool has fascinating features and functions you wouldn't want to miss." FlipBuilder's new flipbook software will be featuring PNG and button resources. With these features, it will be easy to build unique, elegant, and highly engaging page flipping publications. The software has plenty of plants, animated nature views, and static clip arts such as bubbles, animals, and fireworks. Its library also contains buttons in various colors.



Nothing beats marketing than a well-designed publication that appeals to readers. That's precisely what the new flipbook software from FlipBuilder will be offering users. Not only does Flip PDF Plus Corp have the right edit tools, but also lets users convert single and batch PDF simultaneously using the command line modes. These modes help to automate the creation process, saving users a lot of time and effort.



