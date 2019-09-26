FlipBuilder Launches a Photo Album Maker for Creating Custom Photo Albums

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --FlipBuilder is proud to launch its newest product - the photo album maker - for creating custom photo albums. The software comes with an intuitive interface and a variety of templates to make it easy for even the novice designer to create beautiful photo albums. With FlipBuilder, creativity is limitless. Users can create different compositions of photos using the various embellishments, borders, and themes to give them a scrapbook look.



FlipBuilder's mission is to develop new software that will help users design competitive projects in order to get better outcomes in their ventures. The company seeks to deliver products that are result-oriented and help users achieve their objectives. The photo album maker provides instant access to the latest tools with enhanced capabilities such as adding audio, videos, animations, and more to make the albums more interactive.



"At FlipBuilder, we realized our users' need for a cutting-edge product which is easy to use and has the right features for creating an impact online," said Alan Chen, Designer of FlipBuilder. "We want to ensure that they leverage trending technology to grow their business and build relationships with audiences online. This will help them enhance their creativity and remain competitive as they build their portfolio online."



The photo album maker's features allow users to design memorable photo albums including college photo books, wedding photo books, baby photo books, and travel photo books, among many others. It exposes users to new ideas of enhancing and integrating functionalities that will ensure interactive viewing experiences. With FlipBuilder, it is easy to add glamor to photos by decorating them in various styles, customizing them with logos, music or website icons and other effects that will express users' ideas.



FlipBuilder is the ideal go-to platform for digital photo books with page-turning effects. It is easy to keep viewers engaged when the photos are converted into dynamic page flipping albums. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a global leader in digital publishing software focusing on designing and developing software for different industries such as fashion, engineering, and much more. The company offers turnkey solutions that help enterprises promote, market, and share their products with a vast number of audiences online.