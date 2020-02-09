FlipBuilder Launches an Album Maker for Making Great-Looking Albums

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2020 --FlipBuilder is delighted to announce the news about launching their new software solution called Flip PDF album maker. With this user-friendly software, people can easily create effective online photo albums in a matter of minutes and share them with others on social media sites or via email.



The new Flip PDF is available for Windows and Mac users. Customers do not have to be professional designers to create attractive photo albums where they can save their precious moments and memories. The interface is very easy to follow and by clicking people can add their photos, descriptions and a lot of effects thanks to the powerful functionalities of this software.



Sam Huang, Senior software development engineer of FlipBuilder, shared, "I love the way FlipBuilder helps people. Our company have created different types of software that facilitates the digital publishing process and save people many expenses. Flip PDF album maker is also such kind of software, which doesn't require the user to have professional skills, yet he or she can expect really professional results."



Among the great features of the new software is the big selection of pre-designed templates that allow people to choose the theme of their photo album. Moreover, the templates can also be personalized by changing the background colors and images, making some changes on the buttons, etc. Since there are infinite options for modification, people can be sure that their photo album is the only one of its kind.



Additionally, a number of interactive features can be added to the photos to inject them life. These features include audio, videos, photo slideshows and other media elements that will keep the attention of the viewers to the very last page. Besides photo albums, the users can create eBooks, catalogues, brochures and magazines with the help of Flip PDF. For more information on the new album maker, please visit https://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an extensive digital publishing platform that offers professional, innovative and cost-effective solutions to private people, businesses and digital publishers around the globe. The company focuses on simplicity combined with modern technology to create user-friendly digital publishing solutions that are accessible for all.