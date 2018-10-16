FlipBuilder Launches an Easy Online Yearbook Creator for Business Institutes

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --With 2019 round the corner, FlipBuilder already has the interests of several business institutes at its peak seeing that it is the time when these institutes have to come up with their yearbooks. Developed by FlipBuilder, Flip PDF is an online yearbook creator whose main aim is to give business institutes an opportunity to transcend the normal yearbooks and bring out new and more advanced yearbooks.



Not only does Flip PDF allow business institutes to convert normal PDF files or images into dynamic page flipping yearbooks, but also it enables them to add pictures and videos making the yearbooks more ostentatious than normal hardcopies.



Naturally, people tend to be more attracted to yearbooks that are out of the box and Flip PDF has succeeded in being able to fulfil the necessities. Another interesting factor of Flip PDF is that it is very easy to use and has a feature to convert multiple PDF files into a page flipping yearbook. The yearbook created can be accessed on any mobile device.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder, said, "Many business institutes need to create a yearbook for the end of the year, but they go through the frustration of creating a yearbook with no programming experience. Now with Flip PDF, they can create a stunning yearbook like a professional without writing code."



Flip PDF enables users to create a beautiful yearbook with simple steps. At the same time, FlipBuilder provides stunning yearbook demos for users to preview the amazing reading experience.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative digital platform that provides the ability to convert PDF files into amazing online flipbooks along with additional exceptional features. Unlike traditional print publication with paper, FlipBuilder gives everyone an opportunity to create an elegant online flipbook in just three steps. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.