FlipBuilder Launches an eBook Creator for the Travel and Tourism Industry

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2019 --FlipBuilder recently launched Flip PDF, an eBook creator that can be used by the travel and tourism industry to create exciting and compelling marketing materials for their audiences. By levering the full power of interactive digital eBooks, travel and tourism operators can now engage their customers as never before.



"Flip PDF allows the travel and tourism industry to use the powerful interactive features in these eBooks to really reach their customers," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "They have so many new features that can be used to communicate their ideas in an innovative way. Best of all, we are offering this software completely free, so anyone can take advantage of its advanced functionality."



Despite its advanced features, Flip PDF can be used by anyone, as no coding or specialized knowledge is required. Even beginners can create exciting eBooks, so businesses that don't have the resources to employ a specialist designer can still use this free software to produce eBooks. All they have to do is import their PDF file and let the application turn it into an exciting eBook to which they can add interactive features. They can also add photos, audio, animations, and rich media among other things.



In an age where people access digital materials over a variety of devices, it is important to ensure that the eBook is capable of preserving its full functionality over a range of operating systems. The eBooks created with Flip PDF can be read over any tablet or smartphone and are equally compatible with PCs and Macs.



By adding a tracking code to their eBook, users can use Google Analytics to study the behavior of their readers, including their geographic area, bounce rate, which pages they spend the most time on and from which websites or search engines that they found the eBook. FlipBuilder also has an online service to which publishers can upload their eBooks, saving them from the necessity of having to rent a host themselves. The eBooks can then be conveniently embedded on their websites.



About FlipBuilder

Headquatered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder is an innovative creator of state of the art flipbook software. FlipBuilder offers most of its products free of charge and believes in bringing the benefits of interactive eBooks to as many people as possible. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/