FlipBuilder Launches an Interactive PDF Creator That Boosts Creativity

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2021 --FlipBuilder is the leading inventor of innovative software for digital publishing. The newly launched interactive PDF creator is proof of its unmatched capabilities in producing platforms that enhance productivity and business performance. This new tool comes with endless possibilities for making online publications with a page-turning effect. This is going to boost people's creativity and marketing efforts.



Flipbooks designed at FlipBuilder do support links. While users are working on their projects using the interactive PDF creator, they can include links to redirect readers to their resources including e-commerce stores, blogs, websites, and more. They can also add internal links to allow readers to skip some pages and go directly to the page with the details or product they're interested in. A table of content with clickable buttons can take the audience to the page they're looking for.



"Our interactive PDF creator is designed to boost the marketing efforts of all users," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipBuilder. "It comes with all the features and functionalities needed to deliver shareable page-turning flipbooks to readers. The best part is that readers can access them from all devices and most browsers. With HTML5 technology, they can zoom in and out on various elements in their flipbooks. This makes it easier to read them comfortably and take necessary action."



FlipBuilder's interactive PDF creator allows realtors to include virtual tours in their e-brochures. Virtual tours make property presentations stand out. When realtors create their real estate brochures, they can use presentations in addition to images, audio, and other elements. A virtual tour of every corner of the house and compound will offer clients an immersive experience and compel them to make informed buying decisions. This will also get realtors closer to sealing their deals.



FlipBuilder's interactive PDF creator offers multiple output options including HTML5 and MP4 formats. This enables users to market their projects seamlessly across platforms. The HTML5 output format allows creations to have a real-life look and feel. Readers can access them online and offline without compromising their interactivity, including the page-turning effect. With MP4 output, they can share their digital flipbooks as video posts on social networks to drive engagement, expand their reach, and increase their following.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder has become the go-to company for high-end digital publishing software. The company has skilled teams dedicated to producing innovative products to help people improve their marketing techniques.