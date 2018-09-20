FlipBuilder Launches Cost-Effective Flipbook Software for Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2018 --FlipBuilder has announced the release of their latest flipbook software for Mac. The software is Flip PDF and it is a true innovation when it comes to converting files for Mac. It is a flipbook software for Mac that can convert PDF files into elegant flipbooks with a considerable amount of ease in style. The software will literally help millions of Mac users and will save them a lot of time and energy and the digital publishing community is thrilled about its release.



Alan Chen, designer of FlipBuilder, said, "FlipBuilder launches flipbook software for Mac known as Flip PDF with time-saving and energy-saving solutions." "The software is easy to use, easy to share and easy to purchase, which saves users a lot of time and energy." Alan added. Just like all the other creations by FlipBuilder, Flip PDF is a true translation of the exclusive quality of true digital craftsmanship that only FlipBuilder can provide. It also features amazing sharing options to enable the users to share their creations with the world.



Users can simply import their PDF document and convert it to an exciting page flipping book in a matter of seconds. The features and templates available in the software are amazing and unlike any other software in this niche. Users from all the age groups can use it with ease at any given time and it is loved by the home users and professional designers alike.



Most Mac users find it really hard to convert their files, however this software will help the Mac users like never before and will set new examples in the world of digital publishing. Furthermore, Google Analytics, Business Logos, Social Media Sharing and a plethora of other options can be easily integrated into this software with just one click.



Further details about the company are available at their website http://www.flipbuilder.com/.



