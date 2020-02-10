FlipBuilder Launches Flip PDF Pro to Convert PDF to Flipbook for Free

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2020 --FlipBuilder has recently launched Flip PDF Pro to help users convert PDF to flipbook for free. The software allows users to create stunning flipbooks for readers online. It comes with powerful features that help to make flipbooks more engaging, interactive, and interesting to read. FlipBuilder offers a platform that allows users to connect with their audiences and give them immersive reading experiences. They can create different flipbooks such as brochures, pamphlets, newsletters, magazines, catalogs, annual reports, and much more at no cost at all.



Flip PDF Pro is a powerful PDF to flipbook converter that is easy to use by anyone. Users can transform their PDF files into beautiful flipbooks and recreate the boring offline reading experience of printed materials. They will create page-turning flipbooks enriched with interactive features including animations, videos, audio, photos, hotspots, hyperlinks, graphics, and more to make them lively and dynamic. The process will take them only a few seconds to produce captivating flipbooks that resonate with their audiences.



"Our Flip PDF Pro is loaded with features that help to enhance the flipbooks created," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "We intend to make the process of PDF to flipbook creation easy and fun for all our clients. That is why we have provided plenty of user-friendly features that guide them during their conversion. We want them to experience the best outcomes online by achieving their objectives."



FlipBuilder is a trusted partner who helps publishers and marketers create unlimited captivating flipbooks from their PDF documents with no technical skills. They can transform batches of files in minutes for free using premium features. Their flipbooks will be produced in HTML5 format to allow for easy access on the web and mobile devices. Once the PDF files are uploaded, they automatically turn into flipbooks with page-turning effects. They can be customized according to the brand or the target audience.



Flip PDF Pro gives its users the convenience of publishing their creations to its cloud platform, and users' websites to make them shareable on various networks. The software also allows them to create flipbooks in multiple formats that enable offline distribution. Readers can flip through the books quickly and bookmark their favorite pages for future reference. The thumbnail feature can help them navigate the pages to find what they are looking for, while hyperlinks will take them to specific pages or products to help them take the necessary action.



For more information, please visit https://www.flipbuilder.com/



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an exceptional software developer who is driven by innovation to bring intuitive digital publishing software to the market. Their products are widely used by industries to penetrate and excel in the digital realm. They use the software to create flipbooks that help to enhance their marketing strategies.