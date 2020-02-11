FlipBuilder Launches Flip PDF Pro to Create Flipbooks Online for Galentine's Day

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2020 --FlipBuilder's newly released digital publishing software, Flip PDF Pro, is ideal for people looking to surprise their loved ones with an innovative present on Galentine's day. With the advanced features of this flipbook creator, users can produce stunning flipbooks online that can be treasured for years to come.



"Our new publishing tool, Flip PDF Pro, is perfect for anyone looking to create their very own flipbooks for Galentine's Day," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "Even though it has a host of advanced features, it can be comfortably used by someone with little or no experience. All they have to do is use the simple click and drag interface to create amazing flipbooks filled with multimedia and creative, personal touches."



Since no coding or prior knowledge is required, even beginners can use the most advanced features of Flip PDF Pro. The multiple templates are available to help people get started. Since all major parameters, such as font, background, toolbars and buttons can be customized, users are free to exercise their creativity.



Unlike traditional books and ordinary eBooks, FlipBuilder allows users to produce memorable flipbooks. A special feature that will be particularly useful for those creating flipbooks is the ability to incorporate multimedia in the flipbook. Rich media such as photos, videos, audio and links can be easily included, helping to create a thrilling reading experience. Animations and graphics can also be added to give the flipbook added value.



Once created, FlipBuilder ensures that the flipbooks can be easily shared, allowing users to upload it immediately to its server. The flipbooks can then be shared seamlessly on social media using the integrated functionality of Flip PDF Pro. The flipbooks can also be embedded into websites, and saved on CD/DVDs and pen drives.



Best of all, all these features are covered by paying a one-time fee, after which users are free to create and upload as many flipbooks as they like. They can also enjoy free updates, which will ensure that their creations are secure and ready to be viewed on a variety of platforms and devices.



About FlipBuilder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder is an innovative creator of digital publishing software. Its mission is to enable more people to enjoy the advanced interactive features of flipbooks.