FlipBuilder Launches Free Digital Photobook Maker for Photobook Creation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2016 --FlipBuilder recently launched its free photobook maker for the creation of stunning and amazing digital photo book easily and in a matter of minutes. Events and memories are best captured in photos, and there is no better way to ensure these memories last forever than to employ technology, in this case, using the digital world to preserve the freshness and originality of those precious moments.



Photographers and lovers of pictures have had to struggle to create photo books that are not only attractive but portray the intention of clients and users as the case may be. While this might be due to the lack of adequate knowledge of how to use the relevant software applications, the time and other such resources expended in creating, digital photo books have hindered many from embracing the concept.



With the Flip PDF developed by Sam Huang, who happens to be the senior software develop engineer of FlipBuilder and his team, creating a photo book will no longer require spending long hours on the system or having to part ways with some cash.



In fact, it requires very little computer knowledge to have a stunning photo book created in minutes.



Users have access to an extensive collection of templates, themes, and backgrounds that can be easily customized to fit their needs. There is also the editor tool that allows the addition of audios, videos, flash, and other such compatible files to create an appealing and rich photobook content.



There is probably no digitization without the social media, and FlipBuilder recognizes this fact by ensuring that works can be shared on the various social media network. Thanks to a mobile-friendly platform and the platform available on over ten languages, users do not require sophisticated devices to access the site and can use the tool without any language barrier.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a team of innovative and professinal individuals that are passionate and strong-willed towards the creation of a platform that allows for the conversion of PDF files into different online publication solutions.