FlipBuilder Launches Free PDF Editor Software for Windows in 2020

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2020 --FlipBuilder provides all the digital publishers with the opportunity to edit their PDF files directly before making them into interactive online flipbooks. This is possible thanks to the new Free PDF Editor software, which is lunched in January 2020 and is available free of charge. It is available for Windows 7,8, XP, and Vista.



Not only does this Free PDF Editor software help people edit their existing PDF files and change any information in them, but also it creates new PDF files with the saved changes. The Editor helps customers insert additional text, change font, re-shape and re-design the pages to save people much time, expenses and hassles. When edited, the PDF file can be saved as a project file, image file or new PDF file based on the customer's needs.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder, stated, "Our goal is to greatly facilitate our customers, who already use our software to make cost-effective digital advertisement for their products and services. That is why we created Free PDF Editor. This software allows them to quickly make the required changes and fix any incorrect or changed information. Moreover, we provide it for free as a special New Year gift to all the companies and private people who might be interested in it."



The software is user-friendly making the process of editing very easy. The customer can make the following changes into their PDF files: insert new text, lines, arrows, hyperlinks and shapes, highlight important content, change font, and shape styles, and even add password to prevent unauthorized opening of the created PDF file.



FlipBuilder takes a commitment to provide free updates of the software, so the customers will enjoy the newer version in the future. For more information, please visit https://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a professional and innovative platform, where digital publishers around the globe can find the best solutions for PDF files. They enable marketers to display their static newsletters, brochures, magazines, albums, catalogues, etc. in an interactive and revolutionary way using the FlipBuilder cost-effective and straightforward software solutions.