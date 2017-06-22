FlipBuilder Launches Interactive Free Flipbook Maker for Creating Page Flip Publications

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2017 --The flip books have gained momentum in the recent time because of its ease to read and understand. It involves media-rich features, compatibility with PC and mobile devices, the creation of interactive Flip PDF, etc. These significant changes will help the publishers to reach out to a number of people within lesser time. The free flipbook maker will help in creating the page Flip publications with versatile features. Alice Lee, Marketing head of FlipBuilder states that the Flipbook maker turns PDF to page flip publications by using great templates.



Key Features of Flipbook Maker



The FlipBuilder helps in converting PDF files using free flipbook maker with the usage of varied great templates. The publishers can create professional Flipbooks with the help of this software. Moreover, the stunning content gets created with the usage of designer templates and there is no particular coding skill required for designing of the Flipbook. Here are some of its key features:



- Readability on Mobile devices: The Flipbook Maker by the FlipBuilder helps in creating mobile-friendly flipbook. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices. With the usage of modern HTML technology, the creation of unique page flipbook becomes easier. The Flipbook version from the conversion of PDF files is gaining momentum in the present time.



- Proper Indexing of pages: The Flipbook Maker is SEO-friendly, which helps in creating customized META tags, keywords, titles and description of the products. The proper online indexing of the page flip publications helps in improving the ranks on search engines such as Bing and Google.



- Availability of Professional Themes and Templates: There are end number of designer templates and themes. One can choose from 100 pre-designed themes and templates for creating the Flip page. The publishers will love professionalized themes and the templates as these will look great on Flip PDF Interface.



In nutshell, FlipBuilder has provided versatile featured flipbook maker software for the publishers to create their own professional flip page publication.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder has made its mark amongst the publishers for providing the best and innovative solutions for the creation of flip page. For more information, please visit FlipBuilder official site.