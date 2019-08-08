FlipBuilder Launches Its Flipbook Software for Free Download

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2019 --FlipBuilder has launched its exceptional flipbook software for converting PDF files into flipbooks. Sequel to the launch, the company is informing its users that the flipbook software can be downloaded for free on its website, stating that the company's goal is that publishers are able to use its flipbook software at no significant cost.



Flip PDF Professional is the robust flipbook software that eases the work of publishers irrespective of the size of the publishing firm. Publishers can use the flipbook software to convert PDF files into flipbooks. The process is usually quick and easy and comprises of the PDF files' import, flipbook feature configuration, and the conversion proper. With the flipbook software, publishers can optimize their work and achieve higher efficiency.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder, explained that the newly launched software is perfect for most e-publishing work. Publishers have access to several amazing and innovative features that they can use to create the best flipbooks. In his words, "Many of our software users gave positive feedbacks during the beta launch, particularly because of the simplicity of the software. The few bugs noticed have our technical team fixed all. Consequently, we are not surprised at the reactions of our users since the launch of the most recent version of the software".



Flip PDF Professional is one of the best flipbook software developed in recent times; the credit goes to the well-versed team of developers. FlipBuilder's developers used the latest technologies in the development of the new flipbook software. Publishers are in for the best time ever, owing to the unmatchable user-friendly interface and integration capabilities of the software. They can now produce interactive flipbooks that can engage their readers.



According to Winston Zhang, FlipBuilder can customize its flipbook software to meet a user's specific needs. He added that such customization comes with an affordable cost. Visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/ to find out more.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a software development company focused on providing easy to use flipbook software for e-publishers. It is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing the best solutions for converting PDF files into online flipbooks.