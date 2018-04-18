FlipBuilder Launches Its Magazine Software for Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2018 --FlipBuilder is one of the most sought-after digital publishing solutions, with millions of users across the globe using it to create stunning and captivating digital content. The innovative platform recently announced the launch of its magazine software for Mac, allowing users of Mac to create mobile friendly captivating digital contents in form of brochures or magazines with amazing page-flipping effect.



The concept of digital publishing has grown with more businesses, marketers and other such users embracing the concept. The marketing capability and ease of capturing and sustaining the attention of the target audience have made digital publishing even more popular. However, users of Mac have not been particularly served in this aspect. Consequently, FlipBuilder has launched a software that help Mac users to convert static PDF files into captivating digital content with amazing page-flipping effect.



The ease and mobile-friendliness of Flip PDF for Mac that make it easy and fast for publishers to create their desired content stand it out from other software applications. The software comes with several exciting features and benefits that have helped to increase its popularity and acceptance in a relatively short while.



With hundreds of templates and themes, multiple output methods, and Google Analytics tracking, the magazine software ensures that users create unique and impressive digital publications within minutes.



Other features of the software include instant publishing, management and sharing of publications using the FlipBuilder Upload Service center, consequently allowing users to reach millions of people via email and social networks.



The software is available for a one-time fee of just $99.00, giving a lifetime access and endless possibility of converting PDF documents and creating exciting and dynamic digital content.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is established with the goal to provide an innovative digital platform for professional digital publishers who can easily convert their static PDF files into stunning and intuitive flipbooks.



For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.