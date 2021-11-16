FlipBuilder Launches New Flipbook Software - Flip PDF Plus Corp

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2021 --FlipBuilder, the professional flipbook software provider, is set to launch its latest product, Flip PDF Plus Corp in the coming days. This comes on the heels of the Pro version of the flipbook software. The corporate version offers more features of course, and FlipBuilder is also offering a sizeable discount on the one-time payment for Flip PDF Plus Corp. The flipbook software will be available for download on Windows and Mac devices and comes with a 100% security guarantee.



The Corp version of Flip PDF Plus is even more perfect for teamwork with ten license codes. Purchase of this flipbook software enables users to register it on ten different computers. This allows for greater collaboration among members of an organization on flipbook projects. The licenses also give access to convert an unlimited number of PDFs to flipbooks. Additionally, users get one year VIP cloud hosting service for free. They can upload up to 1000 books created with the flipbook software to the FlipBuilder cloud publishing platform.



Flip PDF Plus Corp comes with even more great templates. This gives users the ability to create more varied publications more easily. There are also more pre-designed scenes, themes, and backgrounds. All of these can be downloaded and installed directly. Users can also add various plugins to their flipbooks with Flip PDF Plus Corp. Of course, users still have the option of embedding multimedia components in their flipbooks. These include audio, animation, YouTube videos, Vimeo videos, and buttons to name a few.



Flip PDF Plus Corp allows users to convert either a single PDF file in single convert mode or several files at once in batch convert mode. With batch convert, the user can output the files individually or merge them into a single flipbook. The Command Line function automates the creation of HTML5 flipbooks without opening the desktop application. This makes conversions much easier.



The flipbook software also optimizes flipbooks for reading on mobile devices – all without installing any apps. Users can simply read using their device's browser.



"This is an exciting time for us as we introduce a more advanced flipbook software - Flip PDF Plus Corp", says Sam Huang, Senior Software Development Engineer of FlipBuilder.



For further details, please visit FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a professional flipbook software company, aiming to provide users with first-class publishing software.