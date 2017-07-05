FlipBuilder Launches PDF Flipbook Software for PDF to Flipbook Conversion

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --Flip PDF from FlipBuilder, a PDF flipbook software that is now available for both Windows and Mac operating systems, provides users with the easiest and fastest way to convert a PDF document into a flipbook that can run on all devices with page flip animations and sound. For those who need professionals to convert PDFs into flipbooks, now they can take matters into their own hands.



"Nowadays, more and more marketers and business owners tend to use flipbooks for presenting information on their websites or blogs instead of PDFs. However, it can be a tricky task for most of them to create a flipbook. That's where our PDF flipbook software has its unique advantages for them. It enables them to create flipbooks directly from PDFs. That is, the only thing they need to do is just import a PDF file into the PDF flipbook software, then it will do the rest for them." said Alice Lee, marketing manager at FlipBuilder.



Not only does Flip PDF help users convert PDFs into flipbooks, but also it allows them to add interactive features to enrich the content along the way such as videos, audios, animations, image galleries, links, hot spots and many other features, which will engage more readers to their flipbooks.



The integrated Google Analytics feature allows users to link their flipbooks to their Google Analytics account, then they can track how readers interact with their flipbook, such as traffic, page views, duration, bounce rate and so on. Even more, users can see how many readers read their flipbook, where their readers come from, how readers access their flipbook, which links and pages gain the maximum popularity. This is also a great way for users to increase their marketing effectiveness.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder delivers Flip PDF series that make the process of PDF to flipbook conversion simpler for users worldwide. For information, please check out FlipBuilder website.