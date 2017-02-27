FlipBuilder Launches Photo Flipbook Maker to Create Realistic Photo Album

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2017 --FlipBuilder has announced the release of their new software, Flip PDF. It is the ultimate photo flipbook maker to create realistic photo albums. Just like all the other digital publishing innovations by FlipBuilder, the software will be a true revolution in the digital publishing arena and will help thousands of publishers and designers around the world to create page flipping photo albums.



"FlipBuilder has launched this photo flipbook maker named Flip PDF to help everyone convert their photo collections into realistic photo album with real page flipping effect within minutes." Said Alice Lee, the Marketing Head of FlipBuilder. "This powerful photo flipbook maker will enable our users around the world to create innovative and attractive photo flipbooks with multi-media and animation effects." She added.



Just like all the other flipbook creator Android from the digital publications giant, Flip PDF will be available for all the platforms on all the devices. Windows, iOS and Android devices will be compatible with the software at all times and it can create all kinds of photo albums. Ranging from baby photo books to travel photo albums and the memories of birthday parties, Christmas, Thanksgiving or Halloween, the templates available in the software will preserve every major life event in the most perfect way possible.



The software has unique and exciting features that will help the users in preserving their memories. Security is guaranteed in this software and it is also SEO friendly. In addition, it is mobile friendly and enables rich multi-media compatibility that is now standard on every FlipBuilder application. This software is unlike any other available in the market to create quality album for every special occasion and preserve them digitally in the best way possible.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a state of the art ground-breaking platform enabling international users to create interactive page-flipping books and albums that are rich in media. There is a skilled team of designers hard at work at all times to create the best software in the industry. This software is yet another addition to have people preserve their memories in photo albums that are secure, innovative and remarkable. Further details about the company are available at their website http://www.flipbuilder.com/.