FlipBuilder Launches the Dashing-Free Brochure Maker for Custom-Designing E-Brochures

Entrepreneurs who run hotels, tour agencies, startup ventures in other fields, or institutes with various courses, know the importance of brochures. But if they do not have time in hand, to give idea to the graphic designers or do not know anyone who can help them, then they shall use FlipBuilder's free brochure maker named Flip PDF.



With this brochure maker, the entrepreneurs can get interactive brochures published in a very short time.



How does Flip PDF, a free brochure maker work?



- Respite from PDF Brochures: PDF Brochures were good, and they were quite dull with images remaining static on a page. However, with this brochure maker, users and developers can give animation and life to these images, making the brochure a lot more interactive.



- Reader-friendly: Readers or viewers shall be able to browse or flip through the brochures even through their mobile phone devices. The HTML5 has made the brochures mobiles and tablet-friendly therefore, guaranteeing bigger audience.



- Embedded with powerful images and improved brand: The reach of e-brochures is immense. The more attractive and interactive the brochures are, better the promotion. Readers love to view brochures with embedded video testimonials, or reviews, or even unboxing techniques and setting up tutorials. Branding takes a big leap with such brilliant e-brochures.



- Social media sharing easy: Since the main aim of the brochure is to promote products and services and since internet offers to do just that, sharing online on social media is quite easy with FlipBuilder's free brochure maker.



About FlipBuilder

Alan Chen is the designer and the brain behind the free brochure maker from FlipBuilder. The company has been offering digital publishing platform for helping businesses to share their information online using the software.