FlipBuilder Lets Anyone Create an Animated PDF with Ease

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2021 --PDFs used to be the ideal medium for sharing content. That has changed in recent times as today's audiences become more discerning, demanding more attractive content. Animation is one way of providing more captivating content; publishers can create an animated PDF to better meet the desires of their readers. A standard PDF document isn't given to animation, but with a flipbook maker like Flip PDF Plus Pro from FlipBuilder, anyone can create an animated PDF quickly and easily.



Flip PDF Plus Pro takes no effort to create an animated PDF. One simply has to upload the desired PDF and the software will automatically convert it to an interactive digital document with page-flipping effects. The user can then select a premade template for a professional-looking toolbar and beautiful themes and scenes to make the document even more appealing. Flip PDF Plus Pro's multimedia and animation editor lets users add all types of engaging multimedia to create an animated PDF, including scores of animation effects, audio, and video – all of which are more interesting than text.



PDF documents must be navigated by seemingly endless scrolling. To avoid this, publishers can create an animated PDF with Flip PDF Plus Pro. Readers will then be able to flip through the pages of the publication like a traditional book. They can navigate by touching page corners or using next and previous buttons. Readers can also find specific content in the publication quickly with the search function.



Another advantage of using Flip PDF Plus Pro to create an animated PDF is the ability to promote the user's brand. The publisher can add a banner to the front of the PDF publication and link it to their website; they can also add their website information and logo to the flipbook's toolbar. Flip PDF Plus Pro enables easy sharing of the animated PDF via social media platforms.



Publishers can get useful real-time customer insight data with Google Analytics integration when they create an animated PDF with Flip PDF Plus Pro. They can use this to adjust their publishing and marketing strategies.



"Flip PDF Plus Pro is engineered strategically to create an animated PDF," says Fermi Huang, Chief Engineer of FlipBuilder.



For more details about the Flip PDF Plus Pro, please visit FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a professional digital publishing tool that's ideal for creating interactive flipbooks.