FlipBuilder Makes Learaning Fun with Free Textbook Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2022 --Educators have a more challenging time nowadays. The methods that were previously used have become less effective. Many children are not interested in the traditional materials but are more inclined to videos and animation. FlipBuilder is here to help educators engage their students with more appealing material using their free textbook software. With Flip PDF Plus Pro, textbooks can come to life, eliminating boredom and helping students to interact with their lessons more.



FlipBuilder's free textbook software is fun for both teachers and students. Teachers will have a great time creating interactive material for their students, and the students will thoroughly enjoy learning from the material. The best part is, anyone can use this free textbook software, no skills or experience needed. Teachers simply need to import the PDF version of the material into the software; it will be converted to a beautiful page-flipping digital book. Then, they can add all kinds of elements to make it interactive and fun.



There are several professionally designed templates available in the free textbook software. They take the stress out of designing the textbook. There are also scores of themes, scenes, and backgrounds to enhance the textbook's appearance. To complement the text, users can add images, videos, audio, and animation. Students will become immersed in what they're being taught as it's in a format they love. Teachers can also add hyperlinks to other learning resources for a virtual learning network.



This free textbook software has an audio assistant integrated. This allows the creators of textbooks to record audio or add existing audio files to the textbooks and synchronize the text to match. This is especially useful for teaching languages or creating story and activity books for younger children. The realistic page-flipping effects will give the impression of using a traditional textbook.



The free textbook software from FlipBuilder helps protect the environment. There's no need for printing – ink and paper use is reduced. The textbooks are accessible on any internet-ready device; HTML5 technology makes for a smooth reading experience on mobile devices. And with cloud publishing technology, teachers can quickly publish textbooks to the FlipBuilder cloud.



"We want all our software to be solutions for our users," says Sam Huang, Senior Software Development Engineer of FlipBuilder.



Learn more about the free textbook software at FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder offers a line of flipbook makers that simplifies the process of turning PDFs into interactive digital publications.