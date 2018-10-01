FlipBuilder Makes Today's Trendiest Flipbook Software for Android

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Publishing flipbooks for business or personal use has become the trend today. Users have numerous choices of flipbook software but only a few of them stand out. FlipBuilder is the inventor of today's most popular flipbook software for Android that is offered for free.



This software is designed to produce engaging flipbooks with the best resolution even on Android-operated gadgets. Indeed, it is FlipBuilder's best asset, given the fact that more than 60% of the world's population have Android gadgets, or at least, know how to use one.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder, shared his outlook about the flipbook software for Android, saying, "Before a flipbook becomes saleable, it has to be accessible first. FlipBuilder can make software that can do more than just converting PDF files into flipbooks. FlipBuilder designers and developers always make sure that every published flipbook, is accessible through all types of operating systems like Android."



So here are many features that the flipbook software for Android offers to its users. For one, it is capable of adding life-like page flipping and animation effects to flipbooks. Users will have the control to enrich their flipbook contents by integrating videos, images, audio files and even website links.



On top of these, readers will have full satisfaction on the quality and the high resolution of every published flipbook. The most vital feature of this software is its capacity to create flipbooks for Android. Thus, publishing these flipbooks onto the Android market makes them easier to download and more convenient to read.



It will only take three easy steps to come up with a flipbook for Android. Users begin with a flipbook project, either from scratch or by converting PDF documents. Enhancing the flipbook is the next step. This includes integrating visual effects and adding media to the content. The last part is building the flipbook into an Android app, which is doable in simple steps.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder provides a wide array of digital publishing solutions. This platform meets the latest trends and demands in converting PDF files into interactive flipbooks. Publishing flipbooks and magazines, making catalogs, selling e-books and creating visually comprehensive reports are all possible with FlipBuilder.



For more information, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.