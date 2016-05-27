FlipBuilder Now Allows Conversion of PDF to Interactive FlipBook

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2016 --For marketers, designers, business owners, and bloggers alike, FlipBuilder has been a go-to tool years. With Flip PDF, businesses and individuals have been, and continue to be able to build and deliver a vast array of digital marketing tools, including: online magazines and brochures, interactive presentations, and more.



"We work to continuously improve our products for consumers. It is our goal to ensure that customers have the most up-to-date features and tools at their fingertips. That means building on our already outstanding products," says Alice Lee, marketing representative for FlipBuilder.



After several months of efforts and the newest upgrade to Flip PDF (version 2.3.24), FlipBuilder has achieved that goal, offering new features and a perfected user experience. Most notably, users will now be able to convert any PDF into an interactive, mobile friendly flipbook in just minutes.



In addition to this new ability, Flip PDF version 2.3.24 offers:

- Ability to embed video, Flash, audio, & more

- Multiple templates

- Animated backgrounds & interactive toolbars



As with all of their products and services, FlipBuilder ensures a cost effective, easy-to-navigate experience for customers, from experts to new users. While returning users may not need assistance, or step-by-step guides, those without design knowledge, and/or limited online publishing experience can rest assured that they have the help they need. With extensive customer support, users have all the answers necessary to create and distribute their flipbooks, brochures, and more - affordably and easily.



For more information about FlipBuilder, or any of the FlipBuilder family of products, including Flip PDF, and FlipBuilder Free Brochure Maker, please visit: http://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a unique, professional digital publishing platform, geared toward providing users the best answer to convert static PDF files into their own web-ready flipbooks. With a focus on simplicity and ease of use, FlipBuilder far surpasses the traditional print publications of the past.