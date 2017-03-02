FlipBuilder Now Provides the No Coding Solution with Shopping Catalog Creator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2017 --For those who are not familiar with the technicalities of coding but still want to create a high quality shopping catalog, Flip PDF, a shopping catalog creator exclusively designed by FlipBuilder can be very useful.



The software helps in converting PDF to flipping catalog in minutes. Also, to make the catalog shoppable, Flip PDF allows the users to add the online store link and purchase elements in the page flip catalog. This is one feature which definitely boosts the functionality of this software.



According Alan Chen, the Designer of FlipBuilder, "We've designed this program to help people edit any impressive shoppable catalog and create a fine sale volume as per their needs."



She further added, "Flip PDF helps you create exceptional and social friendly catalogs, while also letting you add media, digital book case, as well as a shopping cart to make the catalog look vivid. These features help boost the software's functionality."



Apart from the useful features that Alan Chen highlighted in his interview, there are multiple other benefits to using Flip PDF, such as the ability to add logo, use wonderful templates, embed audio, have the page turning effect, and make the catalogs password protected.



Overall, the Flip PDF software is a highly useful program for anyone who is looking to create impressive shopping catalogs that have both visual appeal and digital integration to help effectively sell any variety of products. As such, it is highly recommended software to have.



For marketing and business, Flip PDF can be used as the fashion catalog maker with shopping settings.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is the famous digital publishing developer which provides multiple useful tools for publishers, entrepreneurs and teachers. Flip PDF is the fundamental and free PDF flipbook software program and web page flip e-book maker which permits customers to create lovely page flip eBooks.