FlipBuilder Offers an Innovative Free eBook Creator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2022 --With today's technology, one can read eBooks on the bus, train, or airline while waiting in line. This makes them highly useful since they provide so much flexibility as a modern tool for learning vital knowledge at the reader's leisure. Recently FlipBuilder has unveiled its new free eBook creator that empowers users from all walks of life to create eBooks that can be viewed anytime, anywhere.



Utilizing this free eBook creator, mobile readers can reach their digital publications flexibly. This software also delivers optimized, rich media content and a better reading experience on all mobile devices. Relevant visuals will engage and entertain the audience, so why not add videos anywhere in the flipbooks? Users can also insert GIFs, images, and links to relevant sources in the content.



Moreover, the books created by Flip PDF Plus Pro are more than just basic static illustrated books; they are particularly favored for their realistic page-flipping effects. The free eBook creator not only allows users to produce attractive page flip e-Magazines from plain PDF files easily, but it also allows them to modify the magazines with extensive design tools and options. Users can generate visually similar content to their print design while also providing a high degree of interaction and engagement for digital consumers.



"We understand the needs of our customers, and we are always been committed to providing our users with the best software. This free eBook creator enables everyone to convert any cheap-looking eBook into a magnificent, up-to-date design," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipBuilder.



This free eBook creator also allows customers to publish their eBooks in a responsive format that looks great on any device and screen. Anyone can give their eBook the highest chance of being noticed in search results and reaching the broadest possible audience. Users can add videos, audio, and photo gallery into their books. To gauge the performance of the eBooks, users can add Google Analytics to the eBooks. This is how users can measure the performance of eBooks and know about visitor behavior.



For more information about the free eBook creator, please visit FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative digital publishing platform that strives to provide the best solutions for converting static PDF files into online flipbooks with a focus on simplicity and function.