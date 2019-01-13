FlipBuilder Offers Feature-Rich PDF to Flash Page Flip Software for Publishers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2019 --Readers can now flip through exceptional digital content thanks to the PDF to flash page flip software provided by FlipBuilder. The software allows users to create stunning flippable publications with lively digital content. Readers are treated to unforgettable reading experiences while reading the inspiring flash publications. The PDF to flash page flip software has incredible functionalities that enable readers to increase visibility by zooming in and out. They also allow them to create an aura by adding some background music while reading, and view the publication in full screen, among many other flexible features.



"We provide users with software that enables them to design appealing publications that increase every reader's zest for more information," explained Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "Both enterprises and marketers have the opportunity to augment their websites with quality and comprehensible publications that will provide users with compelling selling propositions. This will in turn help to inflate their product market as well as the client base."



Business owners often strive to promote their brands when implementing their marketing strategies. Using the PDF to flash page flip software from FlipBuilder enables businesses to customize content using company logos. This gives publications a distinctively branded look that appeals to website visitors. Alongside the logo, users can also select unique color features for the background and toolbars when creating the flash page flip publications. For more lead generation and traffic build-up, users can include their website URLs to the publications.



"Our software enables easy accessibility of flash publications from anywhere," continued Mr. Zhang. "Readers can view publications offline from their desktops. We have catered to the unique needs of our valued users by developing our software in 12 different language versions. With the multilingual interface support, users can easily market their products across international markets."



The PDF to flash page flip software has excellent tools for creating eye-catching publications that can be accessed on mobile devices. Users can share their publications with audiences on social media and also be able to track traffic statistics with Google Analytics. It also offers offline output formats where publications can be burned on DVD, saved on a flash disk or downloaded and distributed to the public. To enable ease of access to the most critical sections of the flash publications by readers, users can add bookmarks during the process of conversion from PDF files.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder offers a standalone PDF to flash page flip software that allows users to design appealing digital publications within minutes. The software has integrated tools and functionalities that make creating a flash publication a hassle-free endeavor. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.