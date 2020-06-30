FlipBuilder Offers Flip Book Production and Publication to Australian Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2020 --FlipBuilder, an online publishing platform that performs flip book production and publication, is dedicated to the users in Australia. Aimed at catering to not only the professionals but also novice users, the flip book technology is the need of the hour. It is enabled to convert static PDF brochures/magazines/catalogs into flip books that can be read online across all devices. FlipBuilder is here to help users transfer their minds from static PDF files to interactive and media-rich online flip books.



The platform is specialized in producing and publishing engaging content in the form of flip books, to which users can add audio, video, images, links, photo slide shows, hotspots, and much more. In this way, users can customize their flip books to express their minds without barriers. It not only defines interactivity but also engages the audience.



"By weaving technology to create engaging content, FlipBuilder is undoubtedly the right choice for all. We have devoted to maximizing the reading experience for online readers and bringing them immersive digital experience using multimedia to present flip book content", told Fermi Huang, Chief Engineer of FlipBuilder. He added, "Its social sharing feature across multi-channels meets the need of the young generation. A tool for them to show and share their mind to the world."



FlipBuilder is equipped with powerful technology that brings in customization and interactivity to the forefront. One has the full control of the flip book design from content to background settings. Users can customize every inch of the flip book, adding multimedia to the content, changing the background theme and scene, setting vertical and horizontal flipping mode, etc.. This further offers the flexibility to transform the look and feel of the flip book.



Moreover, FlipBuilder also develops multilingual interface support for global users. Every user can operate the flipbook project in his/her native language interface at ease. Once the flip book finished, the user can publish it online directly at FlipBuilder's cloud hosting service, distribute it to PC or embed the flip book to the web page.



For more information, feel free to browse https://www.flipbuilder.com/



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a unique publishing platform that offers flip book production and publication service to users. It has always improved publishing solutions for Australian business people and individuals to deliver content interactively and boost engagement greatly.