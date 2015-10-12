FlipBuilder Offers Free WordPress Catalog Plugin to Improve Their Online Marketing Efforts

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --After the recent announcement and release of Flip PDF version 4.3.11, FlipBuilder is back with another exciting message for users of their inventive products.



Flip PDF now not only allows users the ability to quickly and easily create, publish, and distribute a variety of documents, including eBooks, online magazines, newsletters, brochures, reports, flyers, catalogues, and newspapers, it also allows users the opportunity to add economic elements to their catalogs and publish them as WordPress catalog plugins. These plugins can then be embedded in a user's website or blog.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder, points out that this feature of Flip PDF presents users with many benefits that are uncommon for this type of software, including:

- Ability to easily convert your PDF catalog into a vibrant, interactive experience for your customers, with audio, video, and flash features

- Full customization at your fingertips

- Responsiveness across multiple platforms – including Android, iOS, and more

- Security: you determine who can view and use your catalog.

- Social integration across popular social networks, including: twitter, Facebook, and more

- Ability to sync with your Google Analytics account to better understand your readers/ shoppers



In addition to all of these benefits, it should also be noted that this is a great way for users to not only market current products, but also future products specials, and sales.



Using the Flip PDF WordPress catalog plugin means businesses can now affordably create dynamic marketing collateral that can be quickly shared online, as well as in print, burned to a cd/dvd, or USB device.



For more about how to make pdf page flip, click here.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a unique, professional digital publishing platform, geared toward providing users the best answer to convert static PDF files into their own web-ready flipbooks. With a focus on simplicity and ease of use, FlipBuilder far surpasses the traditional print publications of the past.